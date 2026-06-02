Studio expansions and $3bn ambitions take centre stage at Morocco Gaming Expo 

Pixoul Gaming will open a Casablanca subsidiary by 2027.

GameEarly's Rabat regional hub will open by late 2026.

MGE's third edition drew a record 80,000 visitors to Rabat.

The country currently ranks fourth in Africa, behind Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Two major studio expansions were revealed at the third edition of the Morocco Gaming Expo (MGE) in Rabat.

Namely, GameEarly plans to launch a regional hub in Rabat by late 2026, while Pixoul Gaming confirmed plans to open a Casablanca subsidiary by 2027.

Local developer Ivalice Studio, established in Rabat in 2025, also used the expo to unveil its debut title, Rogue Fantasy: Ever-Shifting Worlds.

Morocco's 2030 vision

The MGE had a record 80,000 visitors this year. Its rise comes as Morocco continues to establish itself in Africa's games scene.

Currently, Morocco ranks fourth in Africa behind Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa, targeting MAD 30 billion ($3bn) in revenue, 1% of the global market and 1,000 direct jobs by 2030. The Rabat Gaming City project is central to that plan.

“Morocco will no longer be just a consumer of video games, but a creator and exporter of stories," said minister of youth, culture and communication Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

On the institutional side, the Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion and SMIT signed a partnership around the Gamification Lab, an innovation platform applying gaming technologies to sectors including tourism and culture.

Morocco will also make its Gamescom debut in Cologne this August, with a 102m² national pavilion set to host a number of Moroccan companies.