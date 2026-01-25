Sign up for AI Basics: Thrills or Chills? free workshop with Martin Percy

Free interactive workshop on Zoom from award-winning director Martin Percy, following his session at Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

Discover new perspectives, facts and figures, and challenging ideas about artificial intelligence and the creative arts

It’s on Thursday 29 January, 7pm UK time. Free to attend but requires advance registration

At last week’s Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, part of the landmark PG Connects London 2026 event, Martin Percy, BAFTA-, Emmy- and Webby Award-winning director, led a provocative session titled “Is AI the new culture war?”. It explored how generative AI is reshaping creative industries, and why it’s becoming such a divisive topic.

At the end of the talk, Martin Percy invited attendees to a free follow-up workshop, “AI basics: Thrills or chills?” taking place this coming Thursday. It’s a two-hour, interactive Zoom session that invites open discussion about what AI really means for creators, organisations and society. Designed as a participatory workshop rather than a lecture, it’s about introducing ideas, surfacing perspectives, asking difficult questions, and helping people gather informed views about AI – whether they’re excited, anxious, sceptical, or all three.

The session takes place on Thursday, 29 January at 7pm (UK time) and is free to attend. It’s essential to register in advance, and you can book your place here:

You’ll find a short trailer below, which gives a good sense of the tone and format of the session: