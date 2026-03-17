Smartly signs letter of intent to acquire measurement platform Incrmntal

Ad tech platform Smartly has signed a letter of intent to acquire marketing measurement platform Incrmntal.

Smartly offers AI-powered marketing tools to produce and scale digital ad campaigns. Incrmntal, meanwhile, provides real-time insights into the impact of marketing investments across channels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ad tech deal

“Marketing leaders today are demanding better measurement for performance and accountability,” said Smartly CEO Laura Desmond.

“Incrementality is becoming increasingly important in a world where traditional approaches are challenged to move at the speed of AI and the changing consumer journey.

“With Incrmntal, Smartly enables marketers to connect what’s happening in their business outcomes in real time with how they optimise media, creative and campaigns, so they can see performance as it happens and take immediate action.”