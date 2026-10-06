Softgames outlines acquisition strategy for instant and mobile games

Softgames is actively pursuing acquisitions of games, studios and IP.

Softgames says it is seeking games with proven audiences and healthy performance metrics.

The company can acquire individual titles, catalogues, IP or entire studios.

Softgames has outlined its acquisition strategy as it looks to become a home for instant and mobile casual games, following its purchase of Funday Games’ back catalogue of instant games earlier this year.

The German company said it is looking for web and mobile casual games with proven audiences, healthy retention and monetisation metrics and technology that can be integrated quickly.

It added that scale allows acquired games to benefit from its platform relationships, live operations, data, infrastructure and monetisation expertise.

The company also uses AI-enabled tools to support faster global releases and game upgrades. It is open to acquiring individual games, catalogues, IP and entire companies. Deal structures will be tailored to each game or studio.

Acquisition focus

Softgames CEO Alexander Krug said the company is not buying games simply to grow its size, adding that each title must stand on its own before its reach and expertise can help it perform better.

"Instant games are one of the most exciting categories in gaming, and we want to be the go-to home for the world's best instant game experiences," said Krug.

He added: “Every team is in a different situation. Some want to refocus on a new strategy, as Funday did, others want to transition ownership of their entire company. We make sure the games land in good hands with a simple and fair process."

"Many developers have a good game but are tired of running it on their own across several platforms. We aim for simple, fair, and fast deals, and we are clear about what we can do and what we cannot," he concluded.

Founded in 2006, Softgames operates more than 500 casual instant games across Meta, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Samsung and other platforms as it aims to become the go-to home for instant game experiences.