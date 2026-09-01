Hot Five: PUBG Mobile Light opens pre-registrations, Cut the Rope coming to Roblox, and the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) PUBG Mobile Light is now available for pre-registration

Lightspeed Studios has opened pre-registrations for upcoming PUBG Mobile Light.

The new version of the game was revealed in August as a title designed to reduce strain on players’ devices while retaining the core PUBG Mobile experience.

2) Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 winners revealed

Held during Gamescom week, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in partnership with Samsung Gaming Hub crowned winners across more than 20 categories.

Among the winners, Loom Games earned Best Developer, Pixel Flow picked up Game of the Year and Arknights: Endfield won the People’s Choice.

3) Softgames acquires Funday Games’ 19-title instant games portfolio

Softgames has acquired Funday Games’ full portfolio of 19 instant games.

The acquisition is expected to provide Softgames with a catalogue that can be further developed and deployed across new platforms, forming part of the company’s broader strategy in the instant and HTML5 space.

4) Google settles UK app developers’ class action lawsuit for $353m

Google agreed to settle a mass lawsuit brought on behalf of UK app developers for £260 million ($353.21m).

A case was built around Google Play’s 30% commission on mobile, though Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing under the agreement.

5) Rocket Fuel Games and ZeptoLab bring Cut the Rope to Roblox

Cut the Rope and Om Nom are coming to Roblox through Cut the Rope Tower Defense.

The experience is currently in development with contraptions, gravity bubbles and physics-based combat to be featured.