South Korea to seek expanded Chinese game licence approvals in 2026 strategy

Seoul will use the Korea–China ministerial meetings to push for increased approval of ISBNs.

The strategy positions games alongside film as key cultural exports.

A ₩50 billion ($34m) fund will support future content strategy sectors.

The government also plans to invest ₩1 trillion ($687m) in media and content in 2026.

South Korea’s government plans to formally request expanded approvals for Chinese game licences as part of its 2026 Economic Growth Strategy.

As reported by Inven, the move was outlined by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and other ministries, which identified games as a key pillar of its “Attractive Growth Led by Culture” policy direction.

Under the plan, Seoul will use existing Korea-China ministerial frameworks to push for an increase in ISBN approvals, while also seeking improved access for Korean films in China.

Discussions are expected to take place through the Korea–China Economic Ministers’ Meeting, provisionally scheduled for the first quarter, and the Korea–China Trade Ministers’ Meeting later in the year.

Development support

The strategy positions games alongside film and other cultural exports as central to strengthening K-culture’s global reach. Beyond China, there are measures to broaden South Korea’s game production and export base.

These include expanded support for indie game planning and development, as well as a new export diversification strategy to reduce reliance on a small number of markets.

For overseas launches, the government plans to support region-specific user testing and feedback, with detailed localisation measures due in the second quarter.

Financial support will also increase, including the creation of a ₩50 billion ($34.m) Content Future Strategy Sectors Fund and plans to invest ₩1 trillion ($687.m) in media and content through the National Growth Fund in 2026.

Historic ban

The move to expand ISBN licences for South Korean games companies comes years after previous tensions saw developers and publishers prevented from having their titles published in China.

We previously reported in 2017 that the arrival of a new THAAD missile defence system, built in partnership with the US, saw China unofficially freeze new licences for South Korean games.

In recent years, South Korean publishers have seen their games approved for launch in the country again.