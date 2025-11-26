Spark more games career opportunities this New Year

Attending networking events is one of the best ways to get connected to the industry and meet key professionals, unlocking new career opportunities.

Job seekers and recruiters can register for the dedicated recruitment hub, Careers Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects London, January 19th to 20th.

The turn of the year is a prime moment for talented professionals to seek new roles, ideal for refocusing and reentering the job market with purpose.

Even in tough times, the industry doesn't stand still. Innovation keeps moving - and so does opportunity. This is especially the case in games, a fast-evolving sector marked by new technologies, emerging platforms, and changing player expectations. For job seekers, these inherent shifts mean there are opportunities available – new roles, new teams and new companies – but it can be a challenge to find them.

It’s claimed that up to 70% of vacancies are filled by referrals, without ever reaching formal job boards, which only emphasises the role of networking and the importance of being actively engaged and visible.

Attending focused games industry events in person and connecting with relevant professionals on dedicated forums and platforms can give you access to unadvertised roles and provide a starting point for valuable B2B relationships and life-changing opportunities.

Visibility is increasingly important

Regional conferences, such as Pocket Gamer Connects, are invaluable for those working in the games industry. They offer focused opportunities to connect, get noticed, and sharpen your expertise, all while learning from peers who know the field inside out.

To many, meeting peers and reconnecting with former colleagues can be vital, rejuvenating a professional purpose and resulting in new collaborative ventures.

While remote work and online recruitment have made job seeking more flexible, they have not replaced the value of human connection. If anything, they’ve enhanced its role.

Recruiters get the benefit of being able to set candidates apart, matching a name with an actual face and personality, while job seekers have the advantage of making a lasting impression, something which is increasingly difficult in the saturated digital job markets.

The Careers Zone: connecting recruiters and job seekers directly

All that said, many roles are still being advertised officially. As part of its mission to support the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects has joined forces with recruitment platform Games Factory Talents to provide a dedicated Careers Zone at its next event in London on January 19th and 20th, 2026.

Powered by AI, the Careers Zone is a matchmaking hub connecting recruiters and candidates looking for new opportunities in the games industry face-to-face. Using the dedicated jobs board, which is always active, users can upload profiles and arrange meetings at the event.

At a time when job hunting can feel impersonal and overwhelming, the Careers Zone offers a curated platform where job seekers can view multiple roles in one place, facilitating human connections that result in real career opportunities.

Recalling her experience with the Careers Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2025, Anna Sapegina said: "Applying online and hoping to stand out isn't enough anymore. What does make a difference is being there in person - attending a speech of your future CEO, grabbing coffee with a future hiring manager, having real conversations, and showing how you can help the team you'd love to join.

"Careers Zone made that possible. They created space for job seekers who might otherwise be excluded, from job-seeker tickets (that are often unaffordable otherwise) to setting up in-person meetups that actually lead somewhere. Thanks to that initiative, I landed my dream job."

The Careers Zone gives both job seekers and hiring teams an edge. Companies get instant visibility and access to global talent, while their openings land in front of the right people at the right time. Recruiters still get the impact of face-to-face networking - without the overload - thanks to AI that filters and matches the best-fit candidates for each role.

Showcase your best networking self in 2026

There is no virtual comparison to the authentic conversations taking shape on the conference floor or the unique energy accumulated when dedicated games industry professionals share their passion face-to-face. Let that be a spark to highlight your expertise and enthusiasm for your particular sector.

A new year and PG Connects London just around the corner are a reminder to prepare portfolios and CVs, to rehearse introductions, and to research attending companies and professionals you can connect with at the event. Most of all, however, it’s an invitation to turn up with renewed optimism and willingness to learn and engage in the global games ecosystem.

The career change you’re looking for might not at all begin with an application submitted online, but with a handshake, a shared idea and joint purpose, or by bumping into a familiar industry face on the showfloor.

How to use the Careers Zone

If you are a job seeker looking for your next opportunity in games, getting involved with the Careers Zone is simple.

Register with the platform, set up your profile and apply to take part with reduced tickets available.

If you are a recruiter wanting to leverage the Careers Zone at PG Connects London

After registration, you can access the portal and start searching for candidates. You can only begin to list jobs, see matches and the full library of candidates once you’ve purchased a package.

Careers Zone joins Pocket Gamer Connects in London from January 19th to 20th. Tickets are available now, with Job Seeker tickets priced at £90.