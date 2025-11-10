Spoilz signs MoU with AI 3D asset company AssetHub

The Saudi-based developer will act as AssetHub’s exclusive representative in the Middle East.

The partnership aims to lower 3D production time and cost using AI tools.

AssetHub will provide AI generation tools, training, and technical support.

Spoilz will lead regional market entry, platform testing, and creator outreach.

Saudi-based developer Spoilz has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AI-powered 3D asset company AssetHub to explore new opportunities.

Spoilz said it will serve as AssetHub’s exclusive representative in the Middle East, to advance the region’s creative tech ecosystem.

AssetHub on the other hand, will offer its AI 3D generation tools plus technical support and training for Spoilz’s teams.

The MoU also aims to drive collaboration by developing AI tools that reduce the time and cost of 3D production while expanding creative possibilities for regional developers and studios.

A shared vision

Spoilz will also guide AssetHub’s entry into the region by driving business development, testing the platform, and engaging local creators.

“Our mission has always been to empower creators and players alike,” said Spoilz CEO Musab Almalki. “By partnering with AssetHub, we’re combining Spoilz’s creative execution power with groundbreaking AI technology.

“Together, we can give creators in the Middle East faster and smarter ways to bring their visions to life.”

AssetHub CEO Takuya Goto commented: “Spoilz is a powerhouse of creativity and execution. Their player-first mindset and deep market understanding make them the ideal partner in the Middle East. Together, we’re building the creative infrastructure of tomorrow.”