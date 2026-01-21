Stay ahead of the curve at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco on March 9th

PG Connects brings a streamlined, mobile-first Summit to San Francisco on March 9th - for professionals looking to start GDC week focused, connected, and ready to do business.

Since 2014, Pocket Gamer Connects has helped the global games industry turn conversations into meaningful results, enabling stronger connections, collaborations, and valuable deals between developers, publishers, tools and service providers, and investors.

As the conference series returns to the US with a one-day, mobile-focused summit during the start of GDC Festival of Gaming week, this is an opportunity to arrive in San Francisco connected and ready to do business in one of the world’s most influential games markets.

What : Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco

: Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco Location : 715 Harrison, a seven-minute walk from the Moscone Center

: 715 Harrison, a seven-minute walk from the Moscone Center When: March 9th

This year’s streamlined format delivers a focused, high-impact day of top-tier content, targeted conversations, and direct access to senior decision-makers.

With a tighter agenda centred on mobile - the industry’s largest segment - plus essential content on AI and more, the summit is designed to help you start the week more focused.

Instead of navigating unstructured noise, you can move straight into relevant meetings and meaningful business discussions. Prioritise the right contacts, accelerate deal flow, and begin your GDC week with momentum.

Past attendees include companies such as Tencent, Niantic, Scopely, Roblox, Playstack, Activision, Rovio, and many more.

Register your Super Early Bird ticket now - starting at just $120. Prices increase at midnight, Thursday, January 22nd.

Five days of qualified networking with MeetToMatch

Your Summit ticket includes five days of unlimited MeetToMatch access, March 9th to 13th, giving you a strategic head start for the GDC week.

MeetToMatch is the games industry's go-to matchmaking platform for structured meetings, allowing you to:

Pre-book meetings

Target specific partners

Build stronger relationships all week, not just at PG Connects Summit San Francisco

You’ll be able to connect with over 2,000 decision-makers and peers, using 715 Harrison as your dedicated meeting base, including for meetings with non-PG Connects attendees.

Connector SpeedMatch: Pairing developers with publishers and investors

The curated Connector SpeedMatch event provides an efficient, focused way to build relevant connections.

By pairing game developers with publishers and investors in fast, structured one-to-one meetings, these sessions enable you to quickly assess alignment, yet they are short enough to maximize the number of conversations within a short timeframe.

Book Super Early Bird ticket today - saving you up to $300. Rates increase at midnight, Thursday, January 22nd.