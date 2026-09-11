Studio Atelico opens iOS closed beta for creature battler Bobium Brawlers

The game combines custom creatures with turn-based card and dice battles.

Bobium Brawlers uses Studio Atelico’s proprietary on-device AI engine.

The closed beta will expand to select North American and European countries in the coming weeks.

Studio Atelico has launched a closed beta for Bobium Brawlers, its debut turn-based card and dice creature battler beginning with iOS players in the Philippines.

The game is built on Studio Atelico’s proprietary AI engine, which runs entirely on-device and uses models trained on artwork from the studio’s in-house art team.

Players can describe a creature in up to 140 characters, with the technology generating a customised creature image and unique deck of cards based on the prompt.

Custom creatures

Bobium Brawlers combines these generated creations with strategic 1v1 battles featuring card mechanics and dice rolling.

Players can create creatures ranging from “a dinosaur shooting laser beams” to “a spaghetti monster wielding a samurai sword”, with each creation designed to remain competitively balanced through a mix of hand-crafted and generated elements.

The game takes place in a whimsical sci-fi world where players work with BEPPE, a sentient robotic lab assistant created by Dr. Ruzzoloni, who discovered the mysterious compound Bobium after spilling boba tea during an experiment.

Select North American and European countries will join the closed beta in the coming weeks, ahead of the game’s launch later this year.

Studio Atelico also plans to reveal more about the Atelico AI Engine, which it says is designed to enable new gameplay mechanics through on-device AI.