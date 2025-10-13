Supercell launches global AI Game Hackathon for creators worldwide

The 48-hour event runs from October 24th to 26th, 2025.

Supercell has launched its Global AI Game Hackathon inviting developers, AI enthusiasts, and gamers worldwide to create innovative projects that blend creativity and AI in games.

The 48-hour event is supported by Cerebral Valley, Unity, and Junction. It will run from October 24th to 26th, 2025, and will feature a rolling start to accommodate builders across time zones.

Participants can join online from anywhere in the world, while 60 seats will be available at Supercell’s San Francisco office for on-site hacking.

Participants can choose from three tracks: creating new AI-powered games, reinventing classic titles with AI, or building innovative AI tools and technologies for games.

Mentorship and support

Supercell said projects will be open-sourced for all participants, and teams of one to three people can enter, regardless of experience.

Participants will receive mentorship from Supercell’s game developers and access to Unity’s tools and support, while on-site attendees in San Francisco will benefit from networking opportunities.

Projects will be submitted and voted on through Junction’s platform, with winners in each category earning prizes such as MacBooks, GPUs, and office hours with Supercell’s AI team.

Registrations are now open, and interested participants can apply here.