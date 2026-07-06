Supercell opens applications for Africa-focused developer grants

The program is open to legally registered game development studios.

Applications close on August 9th

Successful applicants are expected to be notified in October, with funding beginning in December.

Supercell has opened applications for the first cohort of its Developer Grants Program, offering equity-free funding of between $20,000 and $200,000 to game studios across Africa.

The initiative is aimed at legally registered game development studios and forms part of the company's commitment to supporting the growth of Africa's games ecosystem.

Supercell said the grants are non-dilutive, meaning recipients will not give up equity or ownership in their studios or games.

Application criteria

The program welcomes applications from studios across all platforms, genres and business models.

For its inaugural cohort, Supercell said it is looking for exceptional teams, compelling games and clear plans showing how the funding will help studios reach their next stage of growth.

Supercell said applications will be assessed across five areas: team, game and creative vision, community and audience, potential for impact and viability and use of funds.

Applications are now open and will close on August 9th. The review process will run from August through October, with successful applicants expected to be notified in October.

Grant funding is scheduled to begin in December, although Supercell noted the timeline could change depending on application volumes and the review process. Interested studios can apply here.