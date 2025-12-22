Supercell to launch new grants programme for African game developers

The initiative marks a new phase in the Finnish company’s engagement with Africa’s growing games ecosystem.

Supercell has revealed plans to launch a new grants programme aimed at supporting game developers across Africa.

The move from the Finnish company marks a fresh phase in its engagement with the continent’s growing games ecosystem.

The programme will launch officially in 2026, providing non-dilutive funding to selected African studios with grants expected to range between $20,000 and $200,000.

Moreover, the initiative will be funded through Supercell’s social impact arm, operating separately from Supercell Investments, meaning recipients will not be required to give up equity or IP.

The Finnish company made the announcement earlier this month at the first edition of MaliyoCon, an annual mobile-focused games industry event organised by Maliyo Games.

“Backing ambitious developers"

Supercell said the grants are designed to be a “catalytic” boost rather than small-scale micro-grants, giving studios the flexibility to address core challenges such as hiring talent, covering development costs, or scaling operations.

“Supercell is a truly global games company, and we are dedicated to bringing games to hundreds of millions of people worldwide," said Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen at MaliyoCon.

“Africa is of course one of the most creative, vibrant regions in the world. The talent, the stories and ideas emerging from Africa will help shape the future of global gaming.

“Supercell was built on the foundation that the best teams create the best games, and we see the creative talent and incredible energy emerging from Africa. This is a creative powerhouse, and we are committing to its growth, not just observing from the sidelines.

“The grants programme is our first major step to turning this commitment into something tangible for studios ready to take the next leap."

He added: “Our investment in Africa is both commercial and social. We are backing ambitious developers and committing to the continent's long-term future."

While application criteria and selection processes are still being finalised, Supercell has opened an Expression of Interest form for studios looking to stay informed and help shape the programme ahead of its launch.