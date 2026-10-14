Supercell set to shut down Squad Busters on December 14th

Squad Busters will become unplayable on December 14, 2026.

The game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on December 1.

Supercell will shut down Squad Busters on December 14th, 2026, ending the game’s run after its global launch in May 2024.

The game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play on December 1st, but players who already have it installed can keep playing until the servers permanently shut down two weeks later.

Supercell previously announced that development would end following several reworks. The studio said it couldn't find a clear path forward to bring the game up to its standards and that further changes would have required another major overhaul.

Closing moments

All in-game events and timers will end on December 14th, when the game becomes unplayable.

In-app purchases have been unusable since October 30th, 2025, and the window to transfer the value of 2025 purchases to other Supercell games closed at the end of that year.

The closure marks the first time Supercell has shut down a mobile game it has launched globally.