Supercell’s Boat Game sets sail for second alpha test

Supercell is inviting players to join the second alpha test for its in-development title Boat Game.

The title was revealed in February earlier this year when it opened up submissions for its first alpha test. It has players exploring islands, collecting treasure and shooting enemies.

The latest trailer for Boat Game has been released today, giving a closer look at the gameplay and its quirky style.

It has some similarities with Supercell’s other titles like Mo.co and Squad Busters with gameplay focusing on real-time multiplayer action, while adding in its own ideas.

Boat Game currently supports iOS 18 and above, as well as Android 12 and above. Supercell said it plans to support wider compatibility overtime.

Meanwhile, in the signup form the studio also asks participants which devices they own and regularly play on - including console, PC and handhelds.

While the survey states that Boat Game is being shared with a limited number of players, the latest trailer suggests this is an "exclusive preview" for everyone.