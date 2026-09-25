Supercell’s mo.co heads back into beta as studio plans major changes

Upcoming seasons will not introduce new weapons or premium pass tracks.

Supercell wants to release experimental updates more frequently.

Cosmetics and Collector Levels are not currently planned to be reset.

The next update is targeted for before the end of 2026.

Supercell has moved Mo.co back into beta development after admitting the monster-hunting game is not performing as well as hoped.

The current version will remain in low maintenance while the team experiments with new ideas and works on what comes next.

Despite the company admitting last month that the title will need bigger changes to achieve mass appeal, Supercell said it believes in the game and has more ideas planned for future testing.

“We previously shared that mo.co isn’t performing as well as we had hoped, and it will need bigger changes to get where we want it to be," the company wrote in a post.

“With that in mind we’ve decided to move the game back to Beta. The current game will continue on low maintenance while we focus on experimenting, testing new ideas, and building what comes next."

Beta reset

The current game will not receive new weapons in upcoming seasons, while seasonal passes will lose their premium tracks and weapons.

Elite Merch will repeat cosmetics from Seasons 1 to 4, with recycled content and limited premium cosmetics also planned.

Supercell will instead introduce experimental content that may only be available temporarily. The team wants to release updates more frequently and reduce waiting times, with the next update targeted for before the end of 2026.

Players' Cosmetics and Collector Levels are not currently planned for reset, although Supercell is evaluating whether future changes could affect Weapons, Cores and Career Level. Any reset would only happen if necessary.