Take-Two's former head of AI Dr Luke Dicken to speak at PGC Nordics

Dr. Luke Dicken, founder of LuDic AI and former head of AI at Take-Two Interactive, is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th and 21st.

Dicken will deliver a solo session titled "Surviving the AI Hype Cycle - A Pragmatist's View," deconstructing four years of claims about generative AI's impact on the industry.

Drawing on his experience leading AI strategy at both Take-Two and, before that, Zynga, he'll talk through what actually works, what doesn't and the best practices studios need to avoid being caught out of position - whether by over-extending into a turbulent, fast-moving space, or by ignoring the real efficiencies on offer.

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20th-21st, 2026, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Get tickets for PGC Nordics here.