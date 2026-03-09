Tech firms urge Google to abandon developer registration for apps distributed outside the Play Store

The proposal would require developers to verify with Google before distributing apps through third-party stores or websites.

Critics say the rule could centralise control over Android app distribution beyond Google’s own marketplace.

Organisations warn mandatory registration could create barriers for smaller developers and open-source projects.

A coalition of civil society groups and tech organisations has urged Google to abandon a proposed policy requiring developers to register before distributing Android apps outside the Google Play Store.

In an open letter addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well as founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the organisations warned that the planned requirement could undermine the open nature of the Android ecosystem.

Under the proposed policy, developers who wish to distribute apps through alternative channels such as third-party app stores, their own websites or enterprise distribution systems would be required to complete a verification process with Google.

“We implore Google to reverse course, end the developer verification program, and to begin working collaboratively with the broader community to advance security objectives without sacrificing the open principles upon which Android was built," read the letter.

“The strength of the Android ecosystem has historically been its openness, and Google must work towards restoring its role as a faithful steward of that trust."

Barrier concerns

Signatories argue that this would extend Google’s authority beyond its own marketplace into independent distribution channels, effectively centralising control over how software is distributed across Android devices. They warn that the move could potentially allow Google to exert control over apps on Android devices.

The groups also say mandatory registration could create barriers for smaller developers, open source projects and organisations operating in regions where access to Google services is limited.

Moreover, privacy concerns were also raised around the collection and storage of developer data, particularly for those building sensitive or politically controversial applications.

The letter further claims the requirement could introduce anticompetitive risks by giving Google visibility into development activity across the Android ecosystem, potentially providing the company with insights into competing products or emerging business models.

The coalition is calling on Google to withdraw the policy and instead engage with developers, civil society and regulators to develop security measures that maintain the platform’s openness while protecting users.