Tetris president and CEO Maya Rogers to speak at PGC Barcelona

Tetris president and CEO Maya Rogers will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th, joining a wave of star speakers at the conference.

Now in its fifth decade, Tetris has grown well beyond its falling-blocks origins into a global brand spanning games, film, toys, apparel and entertainment, with more than 100 licensing partners.

Widely considered the best-selling game of all time, Tetris has been re-released across dozens of platforms since its 1984 debut, contributing to a total of around 520 million sales.

Under Rogers' leadership the company has shipped titles like Tetris Effect: Connected and Tetris 99. The firm also brought its own origin story to the screen, with Rogers serving as executive producer on the 2023 Apple TV+ film Tetris starring Taron Egerton.

Rogers joins a raft of top speakers heading to PGC Barcelona on June 15th and 16th from companies including Zynga, Rovio, Scopely, FunPlus, Gameloft and many more.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint/Zynga and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.