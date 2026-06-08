Take the next step in your games career at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026

Careers Zone returns at PGC Barcelona (June 15th and 16th), sponsored by Gameloft and Appodeal, powered by Games Factory Talents.

It will connect jobseekers and recruiters through both an online platform and dedicated on-site space.

New for 2026: a programme of interactive roundtable discussions covering topics including AI in hiring and breaking into the industry.

Subsidised tickets are available for jobseekers, with the platform open for registration now.

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona returns on June 15th and 16th, bringing together more than 1,000 games industry professionals for two days of knowledge-sharing, networking, and new business opportunities.

And for 2026, one of the event’s most important features is growing too...

The Careers Zone is back in Barcelona, sponsored by Gameloft and Appodeal, and powered by our friends at Games Factory Talents. Designed to help studios and talent find each other more effectively, it provides a dedicated space for job seekers, recruiters, hiring managers and industry professionals to connect during the conference.

We know it remains a challenging time for the games industry. Many talented professionals are looking for their next opportunity, while studios that are hiring still struggle to find the right people amid a crowded market.

As at all our recent Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, there will be a physical jobs board visible to all at the venue.

That is where the Careers Zone comes in, combining Games Factory Talents’ online matchmaking platform with a dedicated on-site space at the Pocket Gamer Connects conference.

Jobseekers can create a profile, explore open roles, express interest in relevant vacancies, and connect directly with hiring teams. Recruiters can publish roles, review matched candidates, message potential hires and book meetings either online or face-to-face at the event. And we’re adding a programme of content specifically about jobseeking too.

New for 2026: careers roundtables

This year’s Barcelona Careers Zone is also expanding with a new programme of interactive roundtable discussions focused on job seeking, recruitment, hiring trends and the changing skills landscape.

Sessions are open to all and are led by Thomas Lemesle (0to1-Solutions), Joe Palin (Iron Pixel), Darren Butler (The Gaming Recruiter), Tomas Ramoska (Van Kaizen), Mirko Minenza (PlayHire) and Elena Garcia Molina (Flowbox).

Roundtables across both days and a panel on Tuesday, June 16th, will highlight the challenges of the current job market.

Taking place across both days of Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona, the roundtables will invite experts and attendees to focused conversations on some of the biggest career questions facing the games industry right now:

On Monday, June 15th, the programme includes:

The State of Careers In The Games Industry.

The Role of AI In Hiring & Searching For Jobs.

D&I: Where Did It Go?

On Tuesday, June 16th, the programme continues with:

Back In The Saddle: How Do You Bounce Back After Being Laid Off?

Mission One: Securing Your First Job In Games.

AI Compliance: How Are Games Studios Navigating The Landscape For HR and Recruitment.

These sessions are designed to go beyond standard conference talks. They are smaller, more interactive discussions where attendees can ask questions, share experiences and gain practical insight from people working directly in recruitment, HR, talent development and the games industry.

The findings from these conversations will be fed back to the main conference during a stage panel on the last day of PGC Barcelona.

Why job seekers should join

If you are looking for your next role in games, or thinking about your next move, the Careers Zone gives you a more targeted way to make connections at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona.

By registering with the Games Factory Talents platform, you can discover roles from companies that are actively recruiting, express interest in suitable opportunities and connect with hiring teams before and during the conference. Plus, you can see the physical jobs board, which will have vacancies posted throughout.

SIGN UP NOW

Why recruiters should get involved

For studios and companies that are hiring, the Careers Zone offers a focused way to promote roles and meet relevant candidates at one of Europe’s key games industry events. Recruiters can publish jobs on the platform, receive candidate matches, see which candidates have expressed interest, message potential hires and book meetings either online or at the dedicated Careers Zone space in Barcelona.

Networking, curated activities and MeetToMatch-powered meetings are a core part of every PGC event.

For businesses looking to hire across games development, publishing, marketing, operations, business development, product, community, data or other specialist roles, the Careers Zone is a way to showcase those opportunities to a highly relevant industry audience.

POST YOUR JOBS

Powered by Games Factory Talents

The Careers Zone is powered by Games Factory Talents, a talent attraction agency dedicated to the games and creative industries.

Founded in 2018 and led by CEO Oleg Paliy, Games Factory Talents matches the right talent with the right opportunities, supporting both candidates and companies through its specialist games industry recruitment platform.

Its role at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona is to help make career discovery more structured and efficient, giving jobseekers and hiring teams tools to connect before, during, and after the event.

Join us in Barcelona

Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona takes place on June 15th and 16th, 2026. The Careers Zone will be a major part of this year’s event, supported by sponsors Gameloft and Appodeal and powered by Games Factory Talents.

This is the second year PGC has taken place in Barcelona, one of Europe's fastest-growing games hubs.

The conference also boasts two stages with all-day talks and panels on subjects including apps, global trends, growth and monetisation, investment, webstores, AI, the indie scene and more.

REGISTER NOW

Tickets are available now, including subsidised options for indies, students and – of course – jobseekers.