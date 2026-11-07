The AI clone wars and fake mobile game ads | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple and editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad talk through the latest games industry news on the 109th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week we discuss:

The AI clone wars and how developers feel about generative AI technology.

UK regulator ASA's move to ban mobile game ads from King, Scopely and others.

AppLovin's love/hate relationship with publishers.

AMC's partnership with Yodo1 to bring IP like The Walking Dead to Chinese developers for worldwide collaborations.

The Top 30 MENA Game Makers of 2026.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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