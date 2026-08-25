The great D2C migration: why 96% of game publishers are moving beyond the App Store

It’s no longer a question of whether you need a web store, but how central it is to your long-term strategy.

The State of D2C Game Monetisation Report demonstrates that D2C is no longer a trend but the new standard.

In D2C, ownership, not margin, is the primary tool for driving LTV.

When you combine those currently operating with those planning to launch, 96% of the industry is in motion.

Chip Thurston, Head of Gaming at FastSpring, explains what FastSpring has learned about D2C monetisation by polling industry leaders - and why D2C is now table stakes for mobile game publishers.

D2C is mandatory for optimal monetisation

In 2026, it’s no longer a question of whether you need a web store, but how central it is to your long-term strategy. For years, the mobile gaming industry sat on the sidelines, weighing the risks of stepping outside the “walled gardens.” That era of hesitation has officially ended.

Our new State of D2C Game Monetisation Report, produced in partnership with Omdia, reveals a massive shift. The data from our survey of 110 senior gaming executives demonstrates that D2C is no longer a trend but the new standard. Consensus in gaming is rare, but when 96% of the industry aligns on a single strategy, the momentum is undeniable.

What's driving D2C adoption?

While escaping the 30% platform fee may seem to be the most apparent reason for what’s driven D2C adoption, year over year, our survey data showed that it was not the top driver. Margin continues to be a big incentive, but it isn’t the primary motivator for today’s growth-oriented executives. In the modern stack, ownership is the primary tool for driving LTV.

According to our research, the real drivers are strategic:

Brand visibility and loyalty (66%) : By owning the full brand experience, publishers can build lasting brands and cultivate more trusting relationships with their players.

: By owning the full brand experience, publishers can build lasting brands and cultivate more trusting relationships with their players. First-party data access (58%) : In a privacy-first world, owning player insights is an extremely valuable way to build sustainable long-term value.

: In a privacy-first world, owning player insights is an extremely valuable way to build sustainable long-term value. Pricing and promotion control (54%): The ability to run rapid price experiments without platform gatekeepers is a huge competitive advantage.

Profit margin improvement (52%) actually ranks lower in reasons for D2C adoption than these relationship-based metrics. Owning the player relationship is both a growth strategy and a cost-saving measure.

The 96% shift

The data shows that D2C has moved from innovation to industry default. Currently, 59% of respondents already operate a D2C web store, compared to 57% just a year ago. However, the true story lies with the holdouts and their dwindling numbers.

Last year, 60% of non-adopters planned to launch a store; this year, that number has jumped to 67%. When you combine those currently operating with those planning to launch, 96% of the industry is in motion. On average, fewer than one in a hundred respondents have ruled out the model entirely. If you aren’t currently building your direct channel, you are effectively choosing to compete with one hand tied behind your back.

D2C is moving the needle on revenue

For those worried that D2C is a distraction that won’t “move the needle,” the revenue performance data tells a different story. Direct channels are becoming significant contributors to Gross Transaction Value (GTV). Most respondents say they draw between 10% and 29% of their total revenue through D2C, with roughly a third pulling 20% or more. Further proof of the positive impact D2C has had on publishers’ revenue, 84% claimed they hit or exceeded their 2025 D2C targets.

For growth purposes, GTV matters more than simple revenue because it dictates the efficiency of your User Acquisition (UA). When you process transactions through direct channels, you aren’t losing 30% off the top before your marketing budget is even calculated. This improved efficiency creates a healthy flywheel of investment: increased margin means a greater opportunity to invest in UA, which in turn creates more players.

The infrastructure unlock: What is a Merchant of Record?

Succeeding in D2C requires going global from the very start, including payment methods, currencies, pricing, and tax compliance. Many publishers hesitate because of the deep complexity around global tax jurisdictions. This is where the Merchant of Record (MoR) model becomes an essential tool in your infrastructure. An MoR isn’t just a payment processor but the legal entity that handles transaction liabilities.

A merchant of record for mobile games handles everything from payment orchestration to the filing of over 1,000 tax returns a year. Developers should be focused on game creation, not calculating VAT in each individual country. Owning the player relationship becomes significantly harder if you’re focused on managing global tax compliance. By offloading this burden to a partner like FastSpring, you’re able to focus more deeply on your game and the player experience.

The strategy of ‘steering’ and incentivising players

The most successful publishers aren’t just building stores; they are actively steering players. This involves moving players from in-game environments to a localised web checkout or web store and back to the game in a matter of seconds. By using a backend-agnostic approach and secure deep links, you create the fastest, least-taps path possible.

To drive this traffic, the report identified the top three tactics currently being used:

Cross-game benefits (57%) : Incentivising players who engage with your entire portfolio.

: Incentivising players who engage with your entire portfolio. Free bonus currency or items (54%) : Providing more value for the same dollar spent off-platform.

: Providing more value for the same dollar spent off-platform. Loyalty programs (49%): Building long-term retention through direct-channel rewards.

By implementing these strategic incentives, you’ll increase the lifetime value of your highest-spending players.

From NPC to legendary mode

Between strict regulations in the United States, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe, the Smartphone Act in Japan, and new steering mandates in Brazil, the “walled garden” model is being dismantled globally. Infrastructure ownership is no longer optional but a requirement for survival.

To win in 2026, you must move from considering a direct channel to optimising one. The global trend is moving toward flexibility, and the publishers that thrive will be those that take direct control of their monetisation. Check out the report for a comprehensive look into the data so you can stop playing D2C like an NPC.