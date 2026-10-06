The New Denpa Men to end service in December

The New Denpa Men will end service on December 7th, 2026.

Paid item sales ended on October 5th.

Support IDs will remain available until March 31st, 2027.

The New Denpa Men will end service on December 7th 2026 as developers cite difficulty to continue providing a service that meets players' expectations.

The announcement was made on October 5th, with sales of paid items ending at the same time. This includes Jewels, Jewel Packs, Value Packs, Stamina Expansion Packs and Create Packs.

“Since the launch of the service, we have worked every day to bring you a better game," the team wrote in a statement. “However, we have concluded that it will be difficult to continue providing a service that meets your expectations, and we have decided to end the service.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your support, and we sincerely apologise for having to make this announcement."

Final months

The game will remain available until the December shutdown, although any event still running at the time will end early.

After the service ends, in-game data including Jewels and items will no longer be available. Players are advised to use their paid Jewels before the shutdown.

Unused paid in-game currency will be refunded under Article 20, Paragraph 1 of Japan’s Payment Services Act. Details of the refund period and process will be announced after the service ends.

Players will need their Support ID to request a refund. The ID can still be checked through the app’s Support section until March 31st, 2027.

The developers also asked players not to delete or reinstall the app on a new device until the refund process has been completed, as their data may be needed to handle refund requests.