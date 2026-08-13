The Top 30 Türkiye Game Makers of 2026

See The Top 30 Türkiye list »

Over the last decade, if you asked anyone in the mobile games industry which country had one of the hottest hubs in the sector, the answer you’d most likely receive is Türkiye.

The region’s games industry has grown at a pace few other countries can match, with revenue rising from around $100 million to up to $4 billion within the last 15 years, according to trade body TOGED. The hub has greater ambitions too - it has always believed it can reach $10 billion.

Türkiye produces some of the world’s most successful mobile titles: Royal Match, Toon Blast and Match Factory while also being home to some of the world’s hottest startups – attracting investment like nowhere else on the planet.

The country has launched games that dominate the charts and are drawing the eyes of the global mobile games industry, including M&A from giants Scopely and Zynga.

Not that Türkiye needs foreign assistance. Some of the country’s winners – founders who have sold and become intensely wealthy – have put their money back into funds to invest in the future of the industry.

In the current world of economic shocks and multinational companies keeping their powder dry, Türkiye has found itself self-sufficient. Add in an actively supportive government and a huge wealth of talent fed by established pipelines – you have all you need for a very promising future.

The sector is marked by ruthless competitiveness - it's the exact opposite of the ‘rising tides raise all boats’ mentality which defined the Finnish games industry in the late 2000s through to today. New startups are popping up every day, often focused on the casual mobile market, looking to get the edge on local rivals.

The current Turkish games industry remains one of the most exciting in the space and anyone in the mobile scene should be paying attention. It's worth noting, also, that there is a rising scene for PC games, too.

This Top 30 Game Makers list, published in association with Xsolla, is designed to reflect some of the hottest studios right now.

But in such a fast-evolving scene where new startups and more established studios are always finding new success stories every month, this list reflects just a snapshot of what's really going on in Türkiye right now - and just a glimpse of what's to come.