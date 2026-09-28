Trophy Games acquires Playrion from Paradox

Playrion has approximately 30 employees and generates around €4m in annual revenue.

Trophy Games plans to build a new simulation series around Airport Simulator.

Trophy Games has agreed a deal to acquire French game developer Playrion from Paradox Interactive for an upfront cash consideration of €2.25 million ($2.6m).

The move marks the largest acquisition in Trophy Games’ history. The studio could also pay more in earnouts over the next three years based on revenue. The acquisition is expected to close on September 30th 2026.

Playrion specialises in aviation simulation and management games, including Airlines Manager and Airport Simulator: First Class. The studio has 30 employees and generates around €4m (approximately $4.6m) in annual revenue.

Building a series

Trophy Games said it sees potential in Airport Simulator and its underlying technology, which it plans to use as the foundation for a broader series of simulation games.

The company previously acquired Airline Manager 4 and used that as the basis for a transportation management series that has grown to six games.

Playrion will continue operating from its Paris studio, while gaining access to Trophy Games’ marketing, data, technology and game development capabilities.

“We have followed Playrion for four years and know both the games and the market well," said Trophy Games founder Søren Gleie. “What makes this acquisition particularly interesting to us is the potential to build from an already proven foundation.

“We have successfully done that before, and with Airport Simulator we see an opportunity to do it again. Our ambition is to build a new series of simulation games and establish a new growth platform for Trophy Games."