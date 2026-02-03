UK games industry joins government delegation to China for the first time 

China is a key market for UK trade, supporting over 370,000 British jobs.

More than 10,000 UK businesses export to China each year across multiple sectors.

The trade body said the mission underlines Britain’s ambition to compete globally in games and interactive entertainment.

Ukie has marked a first for the UK games industry as British studios join a UK government-backed business and cultural delegation to China led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The delegation also includes Ukie Chair Maria Sayans of ustwo Games and Ukie member Donna Orlowski of Chucklefish, joining Keir Starmer and Peter Kyle to promote the global appeal of British-made games.

Ukie said the move marks the first time the UK games industry has joined a government-backed delegation to China, reflecting its rising role in the UK’s creative economy.

The trade body's involvement supports its Made in the UK campaign, which promotes the games sector as a globally successful British industry that drives exports, inward investment and high-skilled jobs.

Continuous support

The visit comes at a key moment for UK trade as it forms part of wider efforts to support over 370,000 jobs and more than 10,000 British exporters across multiple sectors.

“UK-made games are among the most creative, commercially successful and culturally influential in the world," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole OBE.

“Backing Chucklefish and ustwo Games on this landmark mission sends a clear signal that Britain believes in its games industry and is serious about supporting it to compete and win globally.

“This is exactly what Made in the UK is about: British creativity, British businesses, and British success on the international stage.”