UK mobile games IAP revenue fell 10.5% in the first days that followed the release of GTA 6 compared to the previous two weeks.

Action and strategy games saw the biggest decline.

Consumer spending in the UK mobile action and strategy games genre fell 24.5% in the first few days following the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, according to AppsFlyer.

Across the UK mobile games market, in-app purchase revenue fell by 10.5% compared to the previous two weeks, while sessions declined just 2.8%.

Action and strategy, which AppsFlyer notes as the mobile games categories closest to GTA 6 in regard to its audience and play style, also saw sessions fall 10.5%, installs decline 10.4% and non-organic installs drop 9.2%.

It’s not just those genres impacted, however. IAP revenue fell 12.5% across sports and racing games, as well as 10.4% across casino titles.

Overall UK game installs fell 5.7%, with non-organic installs down 5.6%.

Revenue impact

“UK Action and Strategy mobile gaming consumer spend fell by almost a quarter when GTA 6 launched, a significant shift in such a short period,” said AppsFlyer director of product for gaming Adam Smart.

“With GTA 6 priced between £80-100, it’s reasonable to assume some of that spend came from budgets that would otherwise have gone into mobile games.”

Despite the decline in gaming revenue, IAP revenue across all of UK mobile app categories rose 15.8%, with AppsFlyer pointing to early Black Friday shopping deals as a likely contributor.

Smart also noted how mobile gaming’s reliance on a relatively small proportion of high-spending players could explain the disparity seen between declines in revenue and engagement.

"If even a small number of those high-spending players redirected their budgets towards GTA 6, it would have a disproportionate impact on mobile revenue. Players haven’t necessarily stopped playing mobile games, but they may have temporarily stopped spending on them,” he said.

Similar spending declines have been recorded in the US, where mobile game spending fell to its lowest level of the year on GTA 6’s launch day.