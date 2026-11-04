UK regulator bans mobile game ads from King, Scopely and others

An advert for Scopely-owned Loom Games' Pixel Flow was also ruled misleading.

Omnilojo's Dark War Survival ads used cinematic sequences and misleading award badges.

Vistrex's Idle Zombie Miner ads showed gameplay that did not accurately represent the full game.

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned mobile game adverts from King, Scopely and others for misleading consumers with gameplay that does not accurately represent their games.

The regulator ruled against Singapore-based Omnilojo and Cyprus-based Vistrex, also known as Royal Ark Games, following complaints about their advertising.

One of King's Facebook ads for Farm Heroes Saga showed a match-three puzzle where clearing icons caused nails to fall and a saw to move towards a cow.

The ASA found these features did not exist in the game and ruled that a “Not actual gameplay” disclaimer did not make the advert less misleading.

Misleading gameplay

One of two adverts for Loom Games' Pixel Flow was also banned for showing gameplay elements that were not part of the actual title. Scopely acquired a majority stake in Loom Games earlier this year.

Three Google ads for Omnilojo's Dark War Survival were banned for presenting cinematic sequences as interactive gameplay and showing graphics that differed from the actual game. One advert also used misleading award badges, including “2026 Game Creative” and “2026 Survival Game”.

Vistrex's Facebook advert and Google Play listing for Idle Zombie Miner: Gold Tycoon were also banned for showing gameplay that did not accurately represent the game, including features absent from a 60-second minigame.