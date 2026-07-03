United Videogame Workers launches hardship fund for laid-off game workers

The fund supports game workers across the United States and Canada.

Funds can be used for groceries, rent, medical bills, and other essential expenses.

Union membership is not required to apply for financial support.

Union members at United Videogame Workers-CWA (UVW-CWA) have established the Game Worker Hardship Fund to provide financial support for game workers across the United States and Canada.

The initiative is designed to assist game workers who have lost their jobs or experienced financial hardship related to the industry's wave of layoffs.

The fund is available to game workers in the US and Canada affected by layoffs or related hardship in the games industry from January 2024 onwards.

Eligible applicants can request up to $1,000 through a small cash grant or apply for larger amounts between $1,000 and $5,000. The funds can be used to cover essential living costs, including groceries, rent, and medical bills.

Application process

UVW-CWA said applicants do not need to be union members to receive financial assistance through the hardship fund. However, those who want to contribute financially must join the union, as the initiative is funded through membership dues.

The fund will also receive additional support from proceeds generated by an itch.io charity bundle being organised by Demonschool developer Necrosoft Games.

Applications will be reviewed by a team of UVW-CWA volunteers and prioritised based on financial need. Interested individuals can apply here.

Applicants may be asked to provide supporting evidence or participate in a discussion with a reviewer before a decision is made. While the union aims to respond according to the urgency of each request, it said approval cannot be guaranteed.