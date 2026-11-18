Unity has acquired Synty Studios and its library of more than 60,000 3D assets.

The studio’s asset library will be available through Unity Spark’s closed beta later this year.

Synty’s brand, store, licences and existing products will continue operating as before, with packs remaining available for supported engines and tools.

Unity has acquired Synty Studios, the creator of the Polygon range of stylised 3D art packs, with the studio’s founders and artists set to join the game engine company.

The deal will bring Synty’s library of more than 60,000 low-poly 3D assets to Unity Spark, the company’s upcoming AI-native game creation platform.

Unity said Spark is designed to help anyone turn a game idea into a playable project. It connects directly to the Unity Asset Store, allowing creators to use assets from Synty and other participating developers.

Most of Synty’s artists will join Unity full-time and continue making new packs. Its library will reach Unity Spark through a closed beta later this year.

Asset library

Synty was founded in 2014 after its two founders created an asset pack over a weekend and published it on the Unity Asset Store. Its library has since grown to more than 60,000 assets used by both new creators and professional studios.

Under Unity, Synty will keep its name, artists and style following the deal. Existing packs, licences and workflows will remain unchanged, while free assets, the Synty Store and Synty Pass will continue operating as before. Its packs will also remain available for the engines and tools they currently support.

“Joining Unity will allow our artists to continue building the detailed worlds, characters and assets our community creates with today, while reaching a new generation of creators through Unity Spark," said Synty co-founder Mike Clephane.