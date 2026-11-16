Unity's new fellowship will provide $50,000 grants to 10 indie studios preparing to launch games.

Selected teams will also receive development guidance, publisher introductions and marketing support.

Unity will reveal the 10 studios chosen for the programme at GDC in March 2027.

Unity has launched the Unity Fellowship, a new programme offering financial and development support to independent studios preparing to release their games.

The programme will select 10 indie teams whose projects are roughly 12 months from launch. Each selected studio will receive a $50,000 cash grant with no equity requirement or repayment obligation.

Unity said studios will retain full control over their games and business strategies, with each team deciding how and when to use the funding.

Other benefits include industry connections, help with pitch preparation, introductions to publishers, opportunities to attend Unity events and PR and marketing support.

Studio support

Alongside the grant, selected teams will receive a dedicated Unity contact for development guidance and technical support. The programme will also provide access to experts in game development, design and promotion.

“Democratising game creation has been Unity’s mission from day one, and the Unity Fellowship takes it beyond tools,” said Unity SVP of product Adam Smith.

“We’re putting our resources, our time and our people behind teams with original ideas in the hope that those ideas become successful, memorable games that reach and resonate with players around the world. We believe this discoverability is critical in an age where there is more content than ever before.”

Indie studios using Unity and planning to launch a game within the next 12 months can apply through the official website. Unity will reveal the 10 selected teams at GDC in March 2027.