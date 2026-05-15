Unity names 10 winners of 2026 Unity for Humanity Grant from $600,000 prize pool

The programme allocated a combined $600,000 prize pool from the Unity Charitable Fund.

The 2026 edition drew more than 515 applications, a second consecutive year of record submissions.

Talofa's Monster Walk game, which turns daily steps into in-game progress, crossed one billion steps from players in its first two weeks after launch.

The winners of Unity's 2026 Humanity Grant have been revealed, recognising 10 projects and three honourable mentions.

Run by Unity and funded through the Unity Charitable Fund, the programme drew more than 515 applications, which Unity describes as second consecutive year of record submissions, with it allocating a $600,000 prize pool.

Funds can be applied toward project development, prototyping, or marketing and distribution.

Winning projects span health, education, climate literacy, language preservation, and conflict resolution. A number of this year’s winners are mobile-first or mobile-extended projects, including AR education apps and a walk-to-play mobile title from Talofa Games.

Ghanaian studio Organized Khaos was also recognised in the honourable mentions for StoriWeave, a physical-digital learning platform built for African children.

Unity for Humanity 2026 winners

Amaru Reimagined by Six Wing Studios, Inc (USA)

Balboa Park Alive! by Arizona State University (USA)

Future Mountain by Bren School of Environmental Science, UC Santa Barbara (USA)

HandSolo: Play your way back by University of San Martín (Argentina)

I NEED SPACE by Khalayan Arts (Indonesia)

NoWay! by Patouch Association (Switzerland)

Project Ember by Buckinghamshire Health Research & Innovation Centre (United Kingdom)

Monster Walk by Talofa Corporation (USA)

Reclaim! Azhe-giiwewining by Grassroots Indigenous Multimedia (USA)

We Grew Up in War by Charles Games s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Honourable mentions