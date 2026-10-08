Unity unveils Spark AI game maker with Google Playground integration

Creators can build games with prompts and artist-created assets from the Unity Asset Store.

Spark includes a new web-based editor for refining games.

Unity Spark is heading into closed beta, with a waitlist now available.

Unity has unveiled Unity Spark, a new game creation tool that lets users build, refine and publish games without writing code.

Spark allows creators to start with prompts and build games using artist-created assets from the Unity Asset Store. Users can then take their projects into a new web-based editor to refine their games and continue developing their ideas.

Unity has also partnered with Google on Playground, an experimental gaming platform that lets users create games through prompts, with Unity Spark set to be integrated later this year.

The partnership will allow creators to use Unity Spark to build more advanced games for distribution through Google Playground.

Building unique experiences

Spark is currently heading towards a closed beta, with Unity inviting users to join its waitlist. The company has also showcased games created with Spark, including sci-fi shooter Space Corridor.

“This isn’t about “one-shotting”, said Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg in a post. “Asking AI to regurgitate an already invented game does not make you the next Hideo Kojima, any more than re-typing the first paragraph of War and Peace in your word processor makes you Tolstoy.

“Unity Spark is about being able to create real, unique interactive experiences. To build something worth working on, polishing, and sharing. It’s about using the new technology to enable more people to express themselves.

“And it all begins with the game art. Unity Spark connects directly to the Unity Asset Store, so you can build with thousands of high-quality, artist-created assets made by our community.”