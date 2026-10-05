Unity brings official plugin to Grok Build in new partnership 

Unity’s official plugin is now available for Grok Build.

Unity wants developers to use the coding agent of their choice.

Unity plans to share more data and updates on its AI coding tools in October.

Unity has made its official Unity Plugin available for Grok Build, making it the third coding agent to receive Unity’s own engineering guidance.

The plugin gives Grok Build the same 30-plus skills already available through Unity’s plugins for Claude Code and Codex.

These cover areas including UI Toolkit and uGUI, 2D and tilemaps, URP and Shader Graph, audio, navigation and physics, in-app purchases, multiplayer, web and localisation.

Later this month, Unity plans to publish its own data on how developers are using the CLI and plugins.

More coding agents

Unity said the move is part of its effort to meet developers in the tools they already use, following the recent launch of its CLI and official plugins.

The company added that its tools now sit inside agents where more developers are starting projects, with game development increasingly beginning in a terminal with an agent already open.

All three plugins are maintained from a single repository, allowing updates to flow across the coding agents. The Grok Build plugin works with Unity 6 and above and can be installed through a single terminal command.

“Our goal is to make sure you can create amazing games that delight your audiences," said Unity. “That means making the creation experience better and easier. As such, we don’t get to decide which coding agent you will use, but we’ll make sure to support you, whatever you choose."

Unity's partnership with Grok comes after the game engine company penned a deal with Anthropic last month to bring an official plugin for Claude Code to Unity Unity.