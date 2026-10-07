Google launches Playground for prompt-based game creation

Selected Playground games support multiplayer and leaderboards.

Published games undergo safety screening and user reporting.

Google plans to add Unity Spark for more advanced game creation.

Google has launched Playground, an experimental gaming platform that lets users create, play and share custom games using text prompts without coding experience.

The browser-based platform uses a conversational interface where users can describe what they want to build, starting from a blank canvas, remixing starter prompts or using guided support.

Players can then change physics, rules, characters and environments by asking Playground to make changes.

Google also plans to integrate Playground with Unity Spark, giving creators access to more advanced mechanics, high-fidelity 3D capabilities and the Unity runtime.

Create and share

Once created, games can be kept private, shared through a link or published to the Playground Explore gallery. Selected genres also support multiplayer gameplay and in-game leaderboards.

Users with a Play Games profile can claim a custom handle, like games, follow creators and compete for leaderboard positions. Playground uses player ratings and play activity to surface games in its gallery, while published games undergo safety screenings aligned with Google’s community guidelines and can be reported by users.

Unity Spark is currently being tested with a closed beta coming soon. Google said the integration will allow users to start with a simple text prompt and eventually build more immersive experiences with Unity.

Playground launches today for users aged 18 and above in the US with tiered creation access based on Google One membership. You can access the platform here.