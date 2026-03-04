Unity Asset Store to remove content from developers in Greater China region

Previously purchased assets will remain accessible through the My Assets library.

Developers from the region will no longer be able to provide updates or support after the deadline.

Unity has extended its refund window for affected purchases made within the past six months.

Unity will remove assets published by developers in the Greater China region from its global Asset Store at the end of March, citing updated regional licensing and compliance requirements.

In a notice posted to Unity users, the tech firm said assets from publishers based in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will no longer be available for purchase on the Global Unity Asset Store starting March 31st, 2026.

Assets already acquired by users will remain accessible. Developers who previously purchased or downloaded affected content will still be able to access and download those assets through the My Assets section of their accounts.

However, Unity said publishers from the region will no longer be able to provide updates or support for those assets through the global marketplace after the deadline.

Refund option

Unity has also introduced a temporary policy allowing refunds for impacted assets purchased within the last six months.

The company said the refund window has been extended specifically to help customers affected by the change, though users who request refunds will lose access to the asset.

The changes also affect organisations registered in the Greater China Region, which will no longer be able to access the Global Unity Asset Store or their previously acquired assets after March 31st.

To help developers retain their files, Unity has added a “Download all” feature that allows users to download their entire asset library before the deadline.