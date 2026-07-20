Uzbekistan launches first game investment fund for developers

The UzCA Game Fund combines investment with publishing and marketing support.

The fund offers both revenue-sharing and equity-based investment models.

A separate Publishing & Marketing Tier supports studios seeking commercial growth.

The Uzbekistan Creative Association (UzCA) has launched the UzCA Game Fund alongside its first publishing and marketing support programme for games studios.

As reported by Mobidictum, the initiative is designed to support studios at different stages of development through two funding tracks: an Investment Tier and a Publishing & Marketing Tier.

The Investment Tier provides funding of $1,000 to $2,000 for early-stage concepts, $5,000 to $20,000 for studios with projects in development, and $50,000 to $100,000 or more if studios demonstrate proven revenue.

Investments will be made through revenue-sharing and equity-based models. Applications for the UzCA Game Fund are now open through the programme's official website.

Dual support

The Publishing & Marketing Tier is aimed at studios looking for commercial support instead of direct funding.

Services include UA, store optimisation, App Store Optimisation (ASO), marketing budget support, distribution opportunities, cross-promotion and full publishing partnerships.

According to UzCA, the Game Fund is the first step in a broader effort to strengthen Uzbekistan's game development ecosystem.

The association also revealed plans for the upcoming Creative Generation Fund, which is expected to expand investment opportunities for the country's games industry.