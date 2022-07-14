ZEBEDEE: We need to prevent the “hyperfinancialisation” of play-to-earn

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, our return to international events, was our largest North American conference ever! More than 950 delegates from over 50 countries congregated to network, share their insight, and celebrate the global mobile game industry.

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Ben Cousens, head of business development at ZEBEDEE, discusses avoiding the “hyperfinancialisation” of gaming, how blockchain and crypto is already supporting titles within the App Store and Google Play – and differentiating between rewarding players with cryptocurrencies and ensuring developers do not circumvent app store fees with blockchain transactions.

