ZEBEDEE: We need to prevent the “hyperfinancialisation” of play-to-earn

ZEBEDEE's Ben Cousens talks supporting crypto-compatible games on app stores, and ensuring speculation and investment does not cross into “hyperfinancialisation”

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

PG Connects Seattle was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and talk about the most pressing issues in 2022 and beyond.

Ben Cousens, head of business development at ZEBEDEE, discusses avoiding the “hyperfinancialisation” of gaming, how blockchain and crypto is already supporting titles within the App Store and Google Play – and differentiating between rewarding players with cryptocurrencies and ensuring developers do not circumvent app store fees with blockchain transactions.

With PGC London, Seattle, and Toronto wrapped up, there are only two Pocket Gamer Connects events in the year – Helsinki and Jordan (although you'll certainly see us at events including Gamescom). Tickets are now available for Helsinki, and there will be more information about the speaker lineup in the very near future.


