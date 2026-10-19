Why Supercell couldn’t save Squad Busters, Nintendo learns IP isn’t enough and Google's new AI game maker | Week in Mobile Games podcast

Subscribe on your favourite podcast provider

PocketGamer.biz editorial director of events Mariam Ahmad and features and data editor Aaron Aastle talk through the latest games industry news on the 106th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show this week:

Supercell sets a December 14 shutdown date for Squad Busters, its first-ever globally launched game to close.

Aaron goes hands-on with Minecraft Blast at King’s London office as playtests expand to Canada and Australia.

Fire Emblem Shadows’ first year earns just 0.3% of what Fire Emblem Heroes made in its debut year.

Google launches Playground, letting anyone build games from text prompts.

And should live-service games get offline versions when they shut down?

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Want more insights into industry trends and hot topics? Check out world-class speakers sharing their expertise at one of our conferences. You can find details of our upcoming events here.