What to expect as the games industry gathers in Aqaba

Key content revealed for global games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba, on November 8th-9th.

Tap into MENA’s growing momentum as a games market increasingly impacting the global industry.

Continuing to outpace global growth, MENA has gone from an emerging to active games hub with global impact, as demonstrated by the recent $55 million EA affair. There's a great opportunity to tap into the region's growth momentum early, taking advantage of its real and quickly increasing market prospect.

Come gather with regional and global games industry delegates by the Red Sea at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba, taking place at the iconic Great Arab Revolt Plaza on November 8th-9th.

More than tapping into one of the worlds' fastest growing games markets, you'll discover Jordan's diverse game ecosystem and tech-native talent pool.

Meet companies like Stillfront Supremacy, Epic Games, Maysalward, Mad Hook, and plenty more.

Connect with over 1,000 industry professionals, including 70% game makers and 50% c-level executives from over 30 countries, and learn from more than 50 regional and global expert speakers across a multitrack programme spanning from mobile, PC and console to AI, XR, web3 and esports.

PGC Aqaba - what to expect

Nine top tracks

Ad Insights (AudioMob) - In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Developer Toolkit - Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Global Trends - From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Investment Insight - The latest investment trends plus practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference to your business.

Practical AI - Explore how using AI can enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic virtual worlds.

Marvellous MENA - Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.

The Growth Track - Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Game Dev Stories - Games developers share what they are working on, how they have innovated and lessons they have learned along the way.

Game Maker Insights - Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

First speakers announced

Key fringe events

Connector SpeedMatch - Investors, publishers, developers: meet one-on-one in carefully matched rapid-fire sessions, connecting developers with the right funding opportunities and publishing partnerships all in one focused networking event.

Pairing game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project.

The Very Big Indie Pitch - Celebrating the best of new indie games in mobile, PC and console, the highly praised pitching competition is an ample opportunity to demo your game.

Based on a speed-dating format that gives each game maker five minutes with each panel of experts to make the case for why their title should win, the session offers invaluable expert feedback and visibility.

Top 30 MENA Game Makers

A list of the marvellous developers in this vibrant and fast-growing games sector, all revealed live at PGC Aqaba. Nominations are still open, you can submit via the nomination form.

Discover incredible indies

The Big Indie Zone - An expo area dedicated exclusively to indie developers, offering a great opportunity to showcase their incredible games to event attendees.

Returning for 2025 is the ‘Indie Demo Area‘, where you can experience a diverse array of games all crafted by talented indie teams, and the ‘Made in Jordan‘ showcase, a booth dedicated to highlighting the innovative talent of local game developers.

Audience Choice Awards - Calling indie fans. This is your opportunity to vote for your favourite game of the summit by visiting the Big Indie Zone expo area.

Featuring thrilling projects from up-and-coming indie teams based in Jordan and beyond, all deserving of industry recognition. Join by picking up a voting form from reception, try out the games, and make your choice of the most impressive one.

