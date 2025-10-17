Where Winds Meet surpasses 5m global pre-registrations ahead of launch

The open-world Wuxia RPG arrives November 14th, 2025 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

A global mobile version of the game is also in development.

Players can explore over 20 diverse regions across a vast open world.

NetEase Games and Everstone Studio's upcoming open-world RPG Where Winds Meet has surpassed 5 million pre-registrations globally.

The milestone comes one month before the game's launch on November 14th, 2025 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Store and Windows, with a mobile version also in the works.

To mark the milestone, Everstone Studio released a new gameplay trailer showcasing the game’s eastern fantasy world and mechanics.

Game features

Where Winds Meet features an open world with over 20 regions, from imperial cities to ghost markets. The game includes more than 10,000 NPCs whose reactions and relationships change based on player choices.

As part of the gameplay, players can experience over 40 Martial Mystic Arts gained through exploration and encounters.

Where Winds Meet has remained popular since its December 2024 release in China, surpassing 30m registered players across mobile, PC, and console by March 2025.