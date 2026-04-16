Who you will meet in Malmö this May

Explore Sweden’s growing games industry and meet the makers behind it, alongside Nordic and global game studios, at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th-28th

From Boden and Skellefteå in the north to the southern coastal city of Malmö, Sweden’s games sector is growing, outperforming global market trends. With some of the world’s most popular games and innovative studios, the market is home to the likes of Mojang, King, Arrowhead, Machine Games, Hazelight, Embark, Dice, Paradox, and many more.

Malmö plays a key part in this success, with a strong density of top studios like Massive, Avalanche, Sharkmob, Tarsier and some 100+ more companies. Located just 30 minutes away from Copenhagen, it’s strategically positioned at the centre of the Nordic games industry.

Malmö is also known as the home of Nordic Game, a place where representatives from the Nordic and global games industry gather annually at the end of May. This year, Pocket Gamer Connects will bring a complementary event to the week, allowing attendees on the ground to maximise their business opportunities in a venue designed for focused meetings and deal-making opportunities.

Who will be there

In partnership with MeetToMatch and sponsored by Xsolla, PG Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th-28th offers two curated days for leading companies and decision-makers from Sweden, the Nordic region, and beyond. This event is tailored to developers, publishers, investors, and service providers who share one common intention: to build connections and do business.

Come meet the makers behind the Nordic games market’s success story in a dedicated business lounge. Ensure you meet the right professionals and learn about the secrets driving the innovation and growth in Sweden, the latest insight on global trends, UA techniques, and gain first-hand game maker stories from top speakers across four content tracks.

Representatives and leaders from the likes of Activision, Garena, thatgamecompany, Raw Fury, Skystone Games, Dataspelsbranschen, Xsolla, Landfall Games, and many, many more are among the names you will meet.

What you will get

Exclusive access to our meeting platform, helping you find your next partnership

Dedicated business-lounge with 1:1 meeting zones and open networking space

Focused market insight from local, regional and global speakers

The Big Indie Pitch - pitching competition for indie developers

High-impact connections and business-making with leading regional companies during Nordic Game week

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö takes place on May 27th and 28th, next door to Nordic Game. Secure your entry today.