Why community is becoming a growth engine for mobile games

Community can help games attract new players while also keeping existing players engaged.

Player-generated content can be more credible than conventional advertising.

Community leaders can help turn existing players into new entry points for a game.

Ada Mockute Jaime is CMO at Nordcurrent.

Gaming has long positioned community right at the top of its marketing funnel, and for good reason. Giving it prime placement created awareness and shored up cultural relevance. Gaming influencers-turned-ambassadors were treated as essential to visibility, warming audiences up to the idea of conversion via performance channels.

These were linear methods from more linear times. Consumers could be relied on to follow a particular path from product discovery and evaluation to purchase. Community efforts built familiarity and affinity in the early stages, but the decisive moment was largely transactional.

Digital behaviour has since evolved, along with the economics behind many industries.

Community now operates at both ends of the decision-making spectrum. It introduces brands to audiences, then validates choices and sustains long-term value.

In traditional retail and e-commerce, the purchase moment represents the primary economic milestone. A single transaction justifies acquisition costs, even when long-term loyalty is equally important.

In traditional retail and e-commerce, the purchase moment represents the primary economic milestone. A single transaction justifies acquisition costs, even when long-term loyalty is equally important.

The path to purchase is no longer linear when consumers are super aware of advertising mechanics. They understand the mechanics of influencer marketing and know recommendations are paid for, then amplified strategically by algorithms. Exposure to an ad rarely leads directly to conversion without additional verification.

Many consumers compulsively check even the most compelling campaigns. They pop open the comment section, scroll forums on Reddit and scope out independent YouTube reviews. Such community spaces have become informal but powerful validation platforms.

If the public (and unbought) conversation aligns with the brand promise, confidence increases. When it contradicts it, it breeds hesitation. Community is now part of the final decision process, useful beyond stoking early-stage awareness and interest. It makes or breaks the deal. This dynamic takes on additional complexity in freemium and subscription-driven environments.

The freemium conundrum

Installing a free mobile game or signing up for a trial-based service requires relatively low commitment. The barrier to entry is low since it involves no immediate financial risk. What appears to be an easy conversion, however, is only the starting point of an extended economic journey.

In these models, value accumulates over time. Revenue doesn’t depend on a single transaction. It is the cumulative product of long-term retention and engagement. An install is economically meaningless if the player leaves shortly after. It renders the acquisition campaign that led to the initial install equally meaningless. In this context, the community performs a dual function.

At the top of the funnel, it drives discovery and credibility. It boosts word-of-mouth and cultural presence. Conversion only raises the stakes. Community becomes a mechanism of continuity.

When users join Discord servers and forums to discuss updates and debate strategies, they embed the product into their organic social environment. The experience becomes relational rather than purely functional, extending beyond actual gameplay. The new social layer strengthens emotional attachment and reinforces habit. The product comes to represent belonging.

In freemium and subscription-based ecosystems, community increases lifetime value by reinforcing retention and emotional connection on top of supporting acquisition and awareness at the beginning of the journey. It attracts and sustains at the same time.

How community becomes a growth engine for mobile games

For mobile developers and publishers, community should not exist independently of marketing and live ops. At its most effective, community is a springboard for all kinds of efforts. It elevates top-down game updates into a source of user-generated content and renewed visibility. This visibility, by extension, is the opening of another opportunity to acquire and retain players.

Mobile is well-suited to this relationship because the gameplay happens on the same device a player uses to record and post their opinion of the game. A new location or level can become a livestream, tutorial, challenge or meme within hours. Each liveops update creates a new marketing moment that goes beyond simple retention.

For mobile developers and publishers, community should not exist independently of marketing and live ops. At its most effective, community is a springboard for all kinds of efforts.

We witnessed this firsthand with Airplane Chefs. One of our players, Rachel, was already an active member of the game’s community when we found her content through social listening. New and existing players loved her distinctive, fast-paced gameplay presentations. They asked questions and even copied her style, demonstrating her potential as a community leader better than any following count ever could.

We decided to capitalise on Rachel’s influence by amplifying her content. We gave her special access and supported her creativity, and the community saw that one of their own could be recognised and supported by us.

Other players started experimenting with similar formats, and new creators started to emerge, multiplying the number of entry points through which potential players encounter the game. Their content made the game feel culturally active.

Community leaders’ content is perceived differently from conventional advertising. Audiences can almost always tell when an influencer has been hired to deliver a campaign message. Organic, player-generated content is considered the most credible, and it takes on the form of distributed advertising.

Broad creative guardrails nearly always work better than restrictive scripts.

Developers and publishers’ role here begins with identifying leadership already emerging within the player base, then boosting their visibility and supporting them as creators. This support can take the form of early access, in-game resources and direct communication that allow creators to interpret new content for their audiences in ways that feel native to their own platforms.

Broad creative guardrails nearly always work better than restrictive scripts. The publisher provides access and context, and the creators supply the language, format and trust.

The economics of community

Supported creators hold up both sides of the mobile growth equation. Their audience of existing players receives new reasons to return, while their audience of potential players encounters a continuous stream of persuasive content made by a true believer. Retention and acquisition merge when the content that keeps one player engaged also convinces the next player to install.

As more industries move toward subscription services and recurring revenue strategies dependent on loyalty, the distinction between acquisition and retention will only continue to blur. Growth is no longer defined solely by the number of customers entering the funnel, but by how many remain in the pool.

In an era of informed audiences and transparent conversations, community’s dual role is, in a word, indispensable.

In such an environment, community cannot be treated as a soft branding layer or a decorative social tactic. It is strategic infrastructure. It influences decisions at the point of purchase and reinforces engagement long after the first interaction. The marketing funnel may still exist in theory, but in practice, community flows through it twice. It sparks interest, validates trust and, increasingly, sustains growth.

In an era of informed audiences and transparent conversations, community’s dual role is, in a word, indispensable.