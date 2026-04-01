Why Malmö is the place to do games business this May

Southern Sweden’s games sector is expanding, outperforming global trends in both revenue and company growth.

Malmö sits at the centre of Nordic game development, with a dense concentration of top studios and direct access to Copenhagen.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th to 28th brings together decision-makers for targeted meetings, partnerships, and deal-making opportunities.

While much of the global games industry is searching for its footing in a changing landscape, Southern Sweden’s games market remains a bright exception.

According to the latest data from Dataspelsbranschen, this regional sector continues to grow in terms of both revenue - up 104% between 2020 and 2024 - and the number of companies, up 69% over the same period. 2024 also marked the fifth consecutive year of significant regional profits.

At the centre of this momentum is Malmö.

Despite being the third largest Swedish city, Malmö ranks among Europe’s most concentrated games hubs by studios per capita, outpacing both Stockholm and Gothenburg.

With Copenhagen just 30 minutes away, it’s positioned at the heart of Nordic game development, housing major companies like Massive Entertainment, IO Interactive, Avalanche Studios, Coffee Stain, Sharkmob and more.

This calibre of companies makes Malmö a natural home for games industry conferencing and business-making.

Meet the Nordic games industry

As the Nordic game professionals gather for Nordic Game at the end of May, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö brings a dedicated focus on business and deals to the week. Taking place on May 27th and 28th, the event has partnered with online meeting platform MeetToMatch, powered by Xsolla, to bring structure and intention to your conversations.

The audience reflects that purpose. Expect decision-makers from across the Nordic ecosystem: developers, publishers, investors and service providers, all brought together in a business environment designed for both scheduled meetings and high-value informal connections. Curated matchmaking ensures you’re not just meeting people - you’re meeting the right people.

Previous attendees at Pocket Gamer Connects include names from companies such as Embark Studios, King, Supercell, Rovio, Coffee Stain, Avalanche Studios, EA Dice, Turborilla and Midjiwan, giving a clear indication of who you can expect to meet in Malmö. Among the many companies confirmed so far are Activision, Garena, Skystone Games and Xsolla.



Celebrating the Swedish footprint

The Swedish games sector is indeed more than its thriving south. Significant operations and headquarters span as far north as Umeå, Boden and Kiruna - with breakthroughs like Turborilla and Windup Games originating from the northern sphere.

In 2024, the Swedish games industry hit $4 billion in revenue, a 6.8% year-on-year increase, which is notable given current global market conditions. The fact it accounts for 3% of Sweden's total service exports is also a clear indication of its impact.

At PG Connects Summit Malmö, this success trajectory - the past, present and future - will be highlighted with a new content track: Swedish Success as part of an expert-led multitrack agenda delivered on the second day.

Alongside this will be a panel featuring top-tier speakers from all over Sweden’s games ecosystem exploring the current state of the sector, including the challenges and growth opportunities studios are facing.

Join the conversation with Sweden’s games professionals and identify new partnerships, publishing deals and funding opportunities in the Nordics on May 27th and 28th. Register your ticket for PG Connects Summit Malmö today.