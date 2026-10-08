Wizards of the Coast union expands to D&D and Magic teams

The Arena team unionised in April and has since won its election.

Workers are also seeking greater control over creative work made outside their jobs.

Wizards and Hasbro have until October 13 to voluntarily recognise the expanded union.

The Wizards of the Coast-CWA union is expanding to include the teams behind Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, following the unionisation of the Magic: The Gathering Arena team earlier this year.

The expanded union, formed on October 8th, is giving Wizards and Hasbro until October 13th to voluntarily recognise the new unit. The Arena team unionised in April and has since won its union election.

The union has also published a petition outlining demands around working conditions and company policies.

The union is seeking protections around layoffs, remote work, workload, career progression and ownership of creative work made by employees outside their jobs.

AI and ownership concerns

One of its demands calls for Wizards and Hasbro to stop pushing generative AI and establish a clear AI policy that protects workers, particularly artists and other creatives.

The union said that Hasbro can currently claim ownership over creative work made by employees during their time at the company, including work unrelated to Wizards IP. The union wants employees to retain ownership of work created in their free time.

The petition also calls for sustainable workloads and protections against crunch, alongside clearer career progression and stronger job security.

If Wizards and Hasbro do not voluntarily recognise the expanded union, the union said it will file with the National Labor Relations Board and seek another election. You can read the full statement here.