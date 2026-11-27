The Women in Games Ambassador Programme has grown from 43 ambassadors in 206 to around 2800 across 100 countries.

The programme welcomed 498 new ambassadors from 71 countries in 2025 to 2026.

Women in Games is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Individual Ambassador Programme, which has grown from an initial group of 43 people across the UK and Europe to around 2800 women and allies across 100 countries.

Launched in 2016, the programme was established to help women working in the games industry connect, share knowledge, and support others looking to enter the industry. Keywords Studios has supported the initiative for the past five years.

To mark the big anniversary, Women in Games has published its Individual Ambassador annual report 2025-2026, which highlights the programme’s growth and activities across areas such as networking and mentoring.

Over the past year, the programme has welcomed 498 new ambassadors from 71 countries, with 14 of those countries being represented for the first time, including Egypt, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

While the UK and US remain the organisations largest communities, three in five new ambassadors came from outside of these markets. North America recorded the largest increase in new ambassadors compared to the previous year, while the number of members joining from Africa nearly doubled.

Supporting industry talent

Women in Games coordinated 16 dedicated events for its ambassador network over the past year. Its 2026 Careers Expo also attracted more than 1200 registrations from over 65 countries.

The report highlighted a number of regional initiatives, including the Women in Games Asia Chapter’s Beyond Game Jam: Bias Breakers event, which brought together more than 100 participants and saw 32 games created that challenged gender stereotypes.

Elsewhere, ambassador-led workshops in Lagos and Nairobi focused on areas such as career growth, workplace safety, mental health, and responding to harassment. In Canada, ambassador Sasha Boersma supported 10 women-led start-up studios with funding and grant applications.

“When we launched the programme in 2016, we wanted to make it easier for women in games to find one another, share what they knew and create opportunities for those coming after them,” said Women in Games CEO Dr Marie-Claire Isaaman.

“Ten years on, 2,800 Ambassadors are doing that across 100 countries. The figures matter, but the real impact is in the connections: the person who finds a mentor, the student who discovers a career they didn’t know existed, or the local group that gains the confidence and support to make change.”

Women in Games co-director and ambassador director Gemma Brown added: “The programme is built by its Ambassadors. Every event hosted, conversation started, piece of advice shared and introduction made can help someone feel that they belong and can build a future in games.”

The full report is available to download.