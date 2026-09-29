Wooga’s Ghost Detective is leaving Netflix after three years on the streaming platform.

Wooga says Ghost Detective was played for millions of hours worldwide during its time on the service.

Wooga’s Ghost Detective is leaving Netflix this week after three years on the streaming platform.

The story-driven hidden-object game first launched on Netflix back in 2023 as part of the company’s growing portfolio of games on its platform.

Wooga confirmed the game’s departure in a LinkedIn post.

The studio said bringing Ghost Detective to Netflix involved adapting its economy, progression and story beats to fit the platform. Wooga also shared that the game had now been played for millions of hours worldwide.

Netflix Games strategy

The departure comes as Netflix continues to evolve its approach to games, with recent changes altering its internal studio structure and the types of games and projects it prioritises.

Netflix recently revealed plans to close internal studios Night School and Moonloot. As for its games offerings, Netflix has expanded beyond its original focus to a wider range that involves TV games where mobile phones are used as controllers. More recently, the platform has pushed further into TV-based party games.

Beyond its game offerings, Netflix continues to build its wider games and IP strategy through a series of partnerships.

Recent announcements include a Diablo animated series with Blizzard, while its collaboration with Sega will bring Crazy Taxi, Sonic, and Stranger than Heaven to the screen.