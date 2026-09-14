Diablo animated series in development at Netflix

Diablo is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Diablo Immortal has generated more than $500m since launching in 2022.

A new Diablo game is planned for release in 2029.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed plans to produce an original animated series based on its Diablo franchise in collaboration with Netflix.

The announcement was made at BlizzCon 2026 on September 13th, with Blizzard confirming via its website that the series will be set in the world of Diablo.

Neither Blizzard nor Netflix has revealed what story or specific content the adaptation will cover.

“Sanctuary’s darkness is spreading," Blizzard wrote on its website. “Blizzard and Netflix are developing a new animated series set in the world of Diablo, bringing the franchise to a new screen. We’ll have more to share as the series takes shape."

Franchise expansion

The Diablo franchise is an action RPG series that began in 1996 and follows events surrounding demons from Hell invading the human world.

The series marks its 30th anniversary this year and is set to expand further with the animated project and the planned 2029 release of the new Diablo game.

The franchise also has a strong mobile presence through Diablo Immortal, a free-to-play action RPG set between Diablo II and Diablo III.

Since its release in 2022, Diablo Immortal has generated more than $500 million in revenue.