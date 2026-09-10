Wooga's Holger Wurst confirmed for PGC Nordics

Wooga's Holger Wurst is the latest name confirmed for Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, taking place in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st.

Holger, lead UX designer at the studio, adds to what's shaping up to be a packed speaker roster for the conference.

Holger has been with Wooga for over a decade, working across UI/UX design on the studio's flagship title June's Journey and has previously spoken on tackling legacy UX at PGC Helsinki 2025.

They'll be joining a panel on the Practical AI track titled 'How AI Agents Are Reshaping The Way We Make Games'. As the session description explains:

AI agents are evolving rapidly to the point where they are capable of writing and testing code on their own, encouraging developers to integrate agents into their development pipelines.

However, how reliable can they be? This panel explores how studios are utilising agents, from prototyping mechanics to optimising updates. Our panelists will also discuss key challenges, creative control, IP concerns and team workflows, offering a grounded perspective on what AI agents can (and can't yet) deliver for game development.

Join PGC Nordics on October 20th to 21st.