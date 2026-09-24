Xbox patents ad-credit system for ads during gameplay

The system could tie ad-free time to gameplay progression or completed activities.

Xbox has already been testing ad-supported cloud game streaming.

The patent does not confirm that Microsoft plans to launch the system commercially.

Microsoft has filed a patent application for an ‘ad-credit’ system designed to display advertisements an “ad-credit” system designed to display advertisements during Xbox game sessions without permanently disrupting gameplay.

The patent, which was first spotted by RespawnFirst, titled “Contextually Aware Management of Interactive Software Application Access,” describes a system that identifies natural pauses such as loading screens, menus and the end of missions or rounds before temporarily pausing a game to show an advert.

During the advertisement, gameplay and controls would be suspended so players do not lose progress. After viewing the content, players could receive a “credit” providing a period of ad-free play, potentially ranging from 15 minutes to an hour or more.

Contextual ads

The patent also describes ad-free playtime being linked to progression or in-game events. Examples include completing five rounds, finishing a level, playing three multiplayer matches, defeating an NPC or completing a project or task.

While ads are already a common part of mobile games, bringing them into PC and console gameplay would represent a different approach. Also, it remains unclear whether the patented system could eventually extend to Xbox cloud gaming on mobile, where Microsoft is already testing ad-supported sessions.

The patent comes as Xbox continues restructuring its business. The company recently announced 268 affected positions across Halo Studios, other first-party developers and Xbox Game Studios, alongside studio changes involving Rare, World's Edge, Halo, Obsidian, Playground Games and Turn 10.

However, patents are filed regularly and do not necessarily mean the described system will become a commercial product.